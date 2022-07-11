Indica Dominant Hybrid - Chicago Confidential is an indica-dominant cannabis strain grown by Illinois Grown Medicine. This strain features a floral, berry aroma, with a relaxing, calming high perfect for evening use. - Terpenes: Beta-Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Nerolidol, Limonene
