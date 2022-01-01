About this product
This rolling tray is designed to accommodate a wide range of different rolling accessories. While capturing spillage during the rolling/packing process.
Made to fit
4+ different styles of lighter.
3 different sizes of grinders or jars. (44mm, 56mm & 63mm,
10 holes for joints ( 6 - 8mm and 4 - 11mm.)
Holds your regular sized Papers
Product Size
3/4" X 7" X 10"
Wood will have unique characteristics such as knots. Which makes each tray one of a kind.
Made with Walnut Ash Or Oak in North America
About this brand
Illuminate Cannabis Co.
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
