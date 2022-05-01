About this product
This vape station is designed to hold most styles of vapes, plus 4 bottles of juice with a spot to store your extra coils. Fits perfectly on your nightstand for easy access.
Has a spot for the vape's charger
(charge, vape and juice not included)
Made in North America with PLA plastic a renewable bioplastic.
About this brand
Illuminate Cannabis Co.
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
