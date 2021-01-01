About this product

Illuminent Full Spectrum CBD Products are a “whole plant,” or full plant extract derived from American grown and harvested Industrial Hemp. Illuminent Full Spectrum CBD products contain a majority of the hemp plant’s cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, and fatty acids, which work together to deliver what is known as the “entourage effect.” Together, this combination works synergistically to provide support for consumers and helping to boost overall health and wellness.



Illuminent Full Spectrum CBD products are lab tested to ensure they remain within federal guidelines, maintaining a THC concentration equal to or less than 0.3%, and are therefore, non-psychoactive.



Illuminent CBD tinctures are for sublingual use. This method of delivery is fast-acting, and can be absorbed quickly into the bloodstream via capillaries under the tongue. Illuminent CBD tinctures come in many delicious flavors that can be incorporated into your daily routine. You can even try adding these tinctures to your favorite coffee or recipe!



Product Facts

Product Flavor: Fresh Peppermint

Bottle Strength: 1500 milligrams (MG)

Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL)

Suggested Serving Size: 0.50 milliliters or ½ dropper

CBD Per Serving: 25 milligrams (MG)

Total Servings: Approximately 60

Extraction Method: CO2

Product Ingredients: USA Grown and Harvested Hemp Derived High Potency Full Spectrum CBD Oil, Medium-chain triglyceride Oil (MCT-Oil), Natural Flavoring

Suggested Use:

Place desired dosage under the tongue for at least 60 seconds and then swallow.