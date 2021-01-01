About this product
Pets have “ruff” days too! Illuminent CBD Pet Tincture offers 300mg high quality CBD per bottle to help keep your pets stress free. We even added glucosamine to the mix for additional joint and muscle support, aiding in healthy and happy aging! With a fan favorite flavor like peanut butter… What’s not to love? Give it a try and watch your best trick become your pet’s favorite treat.
Contains:
1 x 300MG CBD Bottle
1 x 1mL Disposable Syringe
1 x Dosage Chart Magnet
Strength: 300MG of CBD/30mL bottle
Therapeutic Serving Suggestion: 1MG/ 10lb
Allergy Alert: This product may contain trace amounts of peanuts. Illuminent Glucosamine is not derived from shellfish
Ingredients:
High Potency Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Medium-Chain Triglyceride Oil (MCT Oil) derived from coconuts, 500MG Vegan Glucosamine, Natural Flavoring
About this brand
Illuminent
Illuminent products are developed in our ISO certified lab using only the highest quality ingredients. We pride ourselves in providing a market leading product that speaks for itself. Illuminent maximizes the effectiveness of CBD products through the use of strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes. Illuminent is the driving force in CBD innovation.