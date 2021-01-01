About this product
Combining 250mg of Illuminent full spectrum CBD oil with organically grown botanicals, therapeutic grade essential oils (such as Copaiba), and just the right amount of menthol, the Illuminent Topical Pain-Roller can help roll your pain away. Our pain roller delivers targeted relief directly where it is applied. The active ingredients are absorbed through the skin, providing localized support for ailments such as pain, inflammation, and irritation.
Suggested Use: Apply generously to the direct area of pain. Roll on as desired.
Supplement Facts:
Bottle Size: 30mL
CBD: 250mg/ 30Ml
Ingredients: High Potency Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Oil, proprietary blend of infused organic botanical oils, arnica infused botanical oil, proprietary blend of therapeutic-grade essential oils including copaiba, black pepper, cinnamon, and eucalyptus essential oils, menthol.
Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent's Pain Roller, please keep out of excessive heat and light.
Suggested Use: Apply generously to the direct area of pain. Roll on as desired.
Supplement Facts:
Bottle Size: 30mL
CBD: 250mg/ 30Ml
Ingredients: High Potency Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Oil, proprietary blend of infused organic botanical oils, arnica infused botanical oil, proprietary blend of therapeutic-grade essential oils including copaiba, black pepper, cinnamon, and eucalyptus essential oils, menthol.
Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent's Pain Roller, please keep out of excessive heat and light.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Illuminent
Illuminent products are developed in our ISO certified lab using only the highest quality ingredients. We pride ourselves in providing a market leading product that speaks for itself. Illuminent maximizes the effectiveness of CBD products through the use of strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes. Illuminent is the driving force in CBD innovation.