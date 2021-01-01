About this product

Combining 250mg of Illuminent full spectrum CBD oil with organically grown botanicals, therapeutic grade essential oils (such as Copaiba), and just the right amount of menthol, the Illuminent Topical Pain-Roller can help roll your pain away. Our pain roller delivers targeted relief directly where it is applied. The active ingredients are absorbed through the skin, providing localized support for ailments such as pain, inflammation, and irritation.



Suggested Use: Apply generously to the direct area of pain. Roll on as desired.

Supplement Facts:

Bottle Size: 30mL

CBD: 250mg/ 30Ml

Ingredients: High Potency Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Oil, proprietary blend of infused organic botanical oils, arnica infused botanical oil, proprietary blend of therapeutic-grade essential oils including copaiba, black pepper, cinnamon, and eucalyptus essential oils, menthol.

Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent's Pain Roller, please keep out of excessive heat and light.