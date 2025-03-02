We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
InHouse
From our house to yours.
10
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Vaping
Edibles
Cannabis
InHouse products
141 products
Gummies
HIGH-DOSE Strawberry Gummies, 40mg THC + 40mg CBD
by InHouse
starting at
$17.00
each
Gummies
HIGH-DOSE Cherry Lemonade Gummies, 40mg THC
by InHouse
starting at
$17.00
each
Gummies
HIGH-DOSE Blood Orange Gummies, 40mg THC + 40mg CBD
by InHouse
5.0
(
1
)
starting at
$40.00
each
Gummies
HIGH-DOSE Watermelon Gummies, 40mg THC
by InHouse
starting at
$16.00
each
20% off
reg $20.00
Cartridges
Thin Mint Disposable Vape Cart
by InHouse
starting at
$30.00
each
Gummies
Watermelon 10pk (50mg THC) Gummies
by InHouse
Cartridges
Gas Cake
by InHouse
Cartridges
Guava
by InHouse
Cartridges
Cool Mint
by InHouse
Cartridges
Candy Cane
by InHouse
Cartridges
Fruit Punch
by InHouse
Cartridges
Grape
by InHouse
Cartridges
Strawberry
by InHouse
Cartridges
Watermelon
by InHouse
Cartridges
Biscotti
by InHouse
Cartridges
Blue Dream
by InHouse
Cartridges
Durban Poison
by InHouse
Cartridges
Irish Mint Chip
by InHouse
Vape pens
Blueberry 1:1 THC:CBD
by InHouse
Vape pens
Blue Dream
by InHouse
Vape pens
Biscotti
by InHouse
Vape pens
Animal Cookies 2:1:1 THC:CBD:CBN
by InHouse
Vape pens
Afgoo
by InHouse
Vape pens
Tupelo Honey
by InHouse
1
2
3
...
6
Home
Brands
InHouse
Catalog