You asked, and we listened. InHouse is reaching new 'highs' in Maryland with the launch of our 40MG high-dose gummies! Get ready to elevate your experience with new, upgraded offerings handcrafted with real ingredients & full-spectrum cannabis.



InHouse gummies are full-spectrum, fast-acting sweet treats available in delicious flavors and unique ratios of THC & CBD. Our gummies are naturally flavored and colored with real fruit juice and made without preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup. InHouse gummies are vegan & gluten-free.

