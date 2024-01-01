You asked, and we listened. InHouse is reaching new 'highs' in Maryland with the launch of our 40MG high-dose gummies! Get ready to elevate your experience with new, upgraded offerings handcrafted with real ingredients & full-spectrum cannabis.
InHouse gummies are full-spectrum, fast-acting sweet treats available in delicious flavors and unique ratios of THC & CBD. Our gummies are naturally flavored and colored with real fruit juice and made without preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup. InHouse gummies are vegan & gluten-free.
We’re InHouse – and we pride ourselves on offering versatile, high-quality cannabis products at a way nice price. There's something for everyone here, whether it be hand-grown flower, flavored vapes or tasty gummies available in unique cannabinoid ratios. Enjoy something great without breaking the bank. From our house to yours- cheers!