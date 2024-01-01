HIGH-DOSE Cherry Lemonade Gummies, 40mg THC

by InHouse
THC —CBD —

About this product

You asked, and we listened. InHouse is reaching new 'highs' in Maryland with the launch of our 40MG high-dose gummies! Get ready to elevate your experience with new, upgraded offerings handcrafted with real ingredients & full-spectrum cannabis.

InHouse gummies are full-spectrum, fast-acting sweet treats available in delicious flavors and unique ratios of THC & CBD. Our gummies are naturally flavored and colored with real fruit juice and made without preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup. InHouse gummies are vegan & gluten-free.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand InHouse
InHouse
Shop products
We’re InHouse – and we pride ourselves on offering versatile, high-quality cannabis products at a way nice price. There's something for everyone here, whether it be hand-grown flower, flavored vapes or tasty gummies available in unique cannabinoid ratios. Enjoy something great without breaking the bank. From our house to yours- cheers!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.