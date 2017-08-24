Loading…
Logo for the brand In House Genetics

In House Genetics

Blackberry Fire

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Blackberry Fire effects

Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
