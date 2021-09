About this product

Euphoric and relaxing, with nuances of coffee, pungent earth, and spice. In The Flow’s Glue, formerly known as 'Gorilla Glue #4' placed 2nd in Rooster’s 2017 THC Classic. Laden with the terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene which have been found to help relieve the symptoms of anxiety and arthritis. Potent Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Chem’s Sister x Sour Dub.