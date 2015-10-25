About this product

Descendant of two skunk phenotypes, each chosen for their intense lemon traits. In The Flow's Lemon Skunk won second place Overall Flower Champion at the 2018 Connoisseur Cup. Skunk, sweet, and cheese aromas with the flavor of a lemon drop. Reported to be excellent for depression, this strain is both uplifting and stimulating. Oozing with the terpenes Terpinolene, b-Pinene, and Ocimene. Powerful Sativa-Dominant Hybrid.