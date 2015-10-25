In The Flow
Lemon Skunk
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Descendant of two skunk phenotypes, each chosen for their intense lemon traits. In The Flow's Lemon Skunk won second place Overall Flower Champion at the 2018 Connoisseur Cup. Skunk, sweet, and cheese aromas with the flavor of a lemon drop. Reported to be excellent for depression, this strain is both uplifting and stimulating. Oozing with the terpenes Terpinolene, b-Pinene, and Ocimene. Powerful Sativa-Dominant Hybrid.
Happy
Uplifted
Energetic
Dry mouth
Dry eyes
Dizzy
Stress
Anxiety
Depression
