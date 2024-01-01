White Wedding

by In The Flow
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid.

Wedding Cake x Mandarin Cookies x Crescendo.

Extremely dense flowers coated in trichomes with a complex aroma of sour gas, pine, ripe cherries and mandarin oranges. Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene.

About this strain

White Wedding is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and GSC. Bred by MSIKU, White Wedding is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Wedding effects make them feel happy euphoric and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Wedding when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. White Wedding features an aroma and flavor profile of vanilla, apple, and ammonia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Wedding, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand In The Flow
In The Flow
Shop products
We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow.

At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch.

We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….
Notice a problem?Report this item