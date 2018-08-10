About this product
1000mg CBD has 33mg Full Spectrum CBD per 1ML dropper.
Available in Natural and Vanilla flavors.
Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.
vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free.
Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
Third party lab tested.
Other Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT) Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. * Contains coconut
Available in Natural and Vanilla flavors.
Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.
vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free.
Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
Third party lab tested.
Other Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT) Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. * Contains coconut
About this strain
CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.
CBD OG effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
62% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
62% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
62% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
incann®
Incann® curated a line of CBD essentials that is derived from hemp grown organically in the USA by dedicated farmers who uphold the highest standards in the cultivation process.
Made with integrity from the nature that sustains us, Incann® is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab-tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity.
Incann® is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully.
OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Natural
Vegan
Gluten-Free
GMO-Free
Cruelty-Free
3rd Party Lab Tested
ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Derived from hemp
Farmed organically
Manufactured in Colorado, USA
OUR VALUES ARE:
QUALITY
INNOVATION
COMMITMENT
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
Made with integrity from the nature that sustains us, Incann® is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab-tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity.
Incann® is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully.
OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Natural
Vegan
Gluten-Free
GMO-Free
Cruelty-Free
3rd Party Lab Tested
ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Derived from hemp
Farmed organically
Manufactured in Colorado, USA
OUR VALUES ARE:
QUALITY
INNOVATION
COMMITMENT
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE