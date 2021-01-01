incredibles
Strawberry Lemonade Gummy 1000mg
About this product
MED | 1,000mg THC (50mg per oversized gummy)
incredibles’ high milligram gummies are made with all-natural fruit juice and sustainable oils. Available in indica or sativa. Of course, they’re always gluten and GMO free. Triple-lab testing ensures consistent, reliable relief and the highest standards in product safety and purity.
indica
lemonade
sativa
strawberry
incredibles’ high milligram gummies are made with all-natural fruit juice and sustainable oils. Available in indica or sativa. Of course, they’re always gluten and GMO free. Triple-lab testing ensures consistent, reliable relief and the highest standards in product safety and purity.
indica
lemonade
sativa
strawberry
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!