IncrediMeds
Award-winning edibles and topicals.
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Topicals
IncrediMeds products
30 products
Balms
1:1 CBD:THC Avocado Body Balm (800mg)
by IncrediMeds
5.0
(
2
)
Gummies
Key Lime Indica with CBN Gummies
by IncrediMeds
5.0
(
2
)
Chocolates
Mint Dark Chocolate Covered Malt Balls
by IncrediMeds
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
by IncrediMeds
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds & Sea Salt
by IncrediMeds
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
by IncrediMeds
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
30:1 CBD:THC Lemon Verbena Body Balm (800mg)
by IncrediMeds
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Covered Malt Balls
by IncrediMeds
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Sour Pineapple Sativa Gummies
by IncrediMeds
Lubricants & Oils
30:1 CBD:THC Lemon Verbena Body & Massage Oil (800mg)
by IncrediMeds
Lubricants & Oils
2oz 1:1 CBD:THC Lavender Body & Massage Oil (800mg)
by IncrediMeds
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bar with Toffee
by IncrediMeds
Lubricants & Oils
30:1 CBD:THC Lemon Verbena Body & Massage Oil (800mg)
by IncrediMeds
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bar
by IncrediMeds
Gummies
Peach 1:1 CBD Gummies
by IncrediMeds
Gummies
Watermelon Indica Gummies
by IncrediMeds
Chocolates
1:1 CBD Milk Chocolate Bar with CBN
by IncrediMeds
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
by IncrediMeds
Balms
1:1 CBD:THC Mentholated Body Balm (800mg)
by IncrediMeds
Gummies
Sour Apple Indica Gummies
by IncrediMeds
Candy
Milk Chocolate Pretzel Bites
by IncrediMeds
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties
by IncrediMeds
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds
by IncrediMeds
Brownies
Double Chocolate Brownie
by IncrediMeds
1
2
Home
Brands
IncrediMeds
Catalog