Logo for the brand IncrediMeds

IncrediMeds

Double Chocolate Brownie

About this product

Ingredients: Unsalted Butter (Milk, Natural Flavor), Cane Sugar, Eggs, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Dextrose), Unbleached Wheat Flour, Brown Cane Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Powder (processed with an alkali), Vanilla Extract, Kosher Salt, Cannabis Oil Distillate

Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

THC Per Dose: 10 mg / Total Doses: 4 / Total THC: 40 mg
