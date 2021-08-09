IncrediMeds
Double Chocolate Brownie
About this product
Ingredients: Unsalted Butter (Milk, Natural Flavor), Cane Sugar, Eggs, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Dextrose), Unbleached Wheat Flour, Brown Cane Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Powder (processed with an alkali), Vanilla Extract, Kosher Salt, Cannabis Oil Distillate
Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
THC Per Dose: 10 mg / Total Doses: 4 / Total THC: 40 mg
Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
THC Per Dose: 10 mg / Total Doses: 4 / Total THC: 40 mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!