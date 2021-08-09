IncrediMeds
Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels - Hybrid
About this product
Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Unrefined Coconut Palm Sugar, Heavy Cream, Tapioca Syrup, Unsalted Butter, Kosher Salt, Cannabis Oil.
Contains: Milk
THC Per Dose: 10mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 100mg
Contains: Milk
THC Per Dose: 10mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 100mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!