IncrediMeds

IncrediMeds

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels - Hybrid

About this product

Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Unrefined Coconut Palm Sugar, Heavy Cream, Tapioca Syrup, Unsalted Butter, Kosher Salt, Cannabis Oil.

Contains: Milk

THC Per Dose: 10mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 100mg
