Peanut Butter Cookies - Hybrid

About this product

Ingredients: Peanut Butter (Peanuts), Unbleached Wheat Four, Cane Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Unrefined Coconut Oil, Ground Flaxseed, Kosher Salt, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Cannabis Oil Distillate

Contains: Coconut, Peanuts, Wheat

THC Per Dose: 10 mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 100 mg
