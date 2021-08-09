IncrediMeds
Peanut Butter Cookies - Hybrid
About this product
Ingredients: Peanut Butter (Peanuts), Unbleached Wheat Four, Cane Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Unrefined Coconut Oil, Ground Flaxseed, Kosher Salt, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Cannabis Oil Distillate
Contains: Coconut, Peanuts, Wheat
THC Per Dose: 10 mg / Total Doses: 10 / Total THC: 100 mg
