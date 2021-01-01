About this product

E-Sign MD



E-Sign MD is the easiest way to sign Patient Agreements and Intake forms for your medical marijuana patients.



100% paperless, E-Sign MD makes it easy for medical marijuana physicians and collectives to verify and store patient information.



E-Sign MD can send patient intake forms wirelessly to an iPad to be electronically signed by patients. Once signed, the forms are instantly transmitted to your Medibook EMR Account.



Using your Medibook EMR or IndicaOnline account, you can send an intake form to the selected device. When multiple forms are sent, a queue will be created and forms will appear in order they were added.



This application is usable only if you have Medibook EMR or IndicaOnline accounts.



Advanced Features:

Wireless Sign-in

Electronic Signature

Digital Intake Forms

Custom templates

100% Paperless

Digital Formatting