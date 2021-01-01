About this product

Streamline front of house operations, boost sales and create a dynamic customer experience. Customize promotions and offerings in a snap with instant updates from any location on an unlimited number of devices and screens in every store.



Product prices and availability are retrieved automatically from the POS system and are updated in real time. Display is instantly updated, streamlining service, saving time and money.



Once checked in, each patient's name is directly displayed in the queue on the screen. Customize the right side of the screen with advertising or promotions. Use QR codes to allow customers to view product info or download instant coupons on their mobile phones.



Advertise daily specials, and exclusive sale prices. Product prices are received directly from the POS system so that updates occur immediately. Promotions adjust automatically as the inventory changes or is no longer available.



You may easily customize Ads and Banners to pop up on your display at any time and for any duration. With a nice digital display (or a few of them) around your facility, it will be a snap getting your message across and enhancing your business.



There are thousands of videos with content that relates to your business. Putting this type of alluring information on the screen lets both staff and patients stay entertained and up to date with latest information.



Add a social hub to your office by setting up hashtags, promoting your facebook page displaying your latest tweets, and showing off your best Instagram pics.