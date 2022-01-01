Inesscents Salvation™ Eucalyptus + CBD botanically infused bath salts harness the healing powers of hemp, paired with the finest Pharmaceutical grade salts and organic oils to soak away your worries and leave you with a truly therapeutic and blissful bathing experience.



+ High Potency CBD Extract

+ Organic Essential Oils

+ Contains Less than .3% THC

+ Contains 180-200mg CBD



Suggested Use: Dissolve 4oz of salts into a warm bath. Relax, soak and unwind.



Ingredients: USP Epsom Salt, Himalayan Pink Salt, *Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract,*Eucalyptus globulus (eucalyptus) oil, *Picea mariana (spruce) oil, *Citrus limon (lemon) oil and *Mentha piperita (peppermint) oil. *Certified organically grown.



For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occur