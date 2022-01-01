Inesscents Salvation™ Pure and Unscented CBD botanically infused bath salts harness the healing powers of hemp, paired with the finest Pharmaceutical grade salts and organic oils to soak away your worries and leave you with a truly therapeutic bathing experience.



+ High Potency CBD Extract

+ Organic Essential Oils

+ Contains Less than .3% THC

+ Contains 180-200mg CBD



Suggested Use: Dissolve 4oz of salts into a warm bath. Relax, soak and unwind.



Ingredients: USP Epsom Salt, Himalayan Pink Salt, *Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil and Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract. *Certified organically grown.



For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occur