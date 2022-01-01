Inesscents™ CBD + Rose Restorative Facial Butter is a golden, lightweight and highly nourishing facial moisturizer. Harnessing the healing powers of hemp and formulated with some of nature’s most precious botanical oils, this luxurious butter is sure to bring out your natural glow.



+ Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients

+ High Potency CBD Extract

+ Organic, Locally Grown Herbs

+ Organic Essential Oils

+ Contains 80 - 100 mg CBD



Suggested Uses: Apply a small amount to fingertips and gently massage into face, neck and décolleté after cleansing and toning. Can be combined with Hemp Hydrosol for enhanced absorption.



Ingredients: *Mangifera indica (mango) seed butter, *Simmondsia chinensis (jojoba)seed oil, *Rosa canina (rosehip) seed oil, *Argania spinosa (argan) kernel oil, Daucus carota sativa (carrot)seed oil, Rubus idaeus (raspberry)seed oil, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract, Rosa damascena (rose) oil, *Helichrysum italicum (helichrysum) oil, Santalum austrocaledonicum (sandalwood) oil. *Certified organically grown.



For external use only. Keep out of eyes.

Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Please keep product away from heat and sunlight to extend shelf life and preserve the therapeutic beauty of this balm.