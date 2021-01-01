About this product

Inesscents Salvation Beauty Balm is a topical skin nourishing facial balm infused with high potency, hemp derived, full spectrum CBD (cannabidiol). We have blended this revolutionary extract with organic botanicals and essential oils to calm, hydrate, restore and soothe our delicate facial skin.



+ Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients

+ High Potency CBD Extract

+ Organic, Locally Grown Herbs

+ Organic Essential Oils

+ Contains 80 - 100 mg CBD



Suggested Use: Apply a small amount into freshly cleansed skin as needed.



Ingredients: *Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) seed oil, *Rosa canina (rosehip) seed oil, *Cera flava (beeswax), *Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, *Argania spinosa (argan) kernel oil, *Rubus idaeus (raspberry) seed oil, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Daucus carota sativa (carrot) seed oil, Retinol palmitate (Vitamin A), *Butyrospermum parki (shea) butter, *Calophyllum inophyllum (tamanu) oil, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract, *Boswella carterii (frankincense) oil, *Helichrysum italicum (helicrysum) oil, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, and *Citrus limon (lemon) oil.*Certified organically grown.



For external use only.

Discontinue if irritation occurs.

Please keep product away from heat and sunlight to extend shelf life and preserve the therapeutic beauty of this balm.