About this product

Inesscents Salvation Beauty Serum is a topical skin nourishing facial serum infused with high potency, hemp derived, full spectrum CBD (cannabidiol). We have blended this revolutionary extract with organic botanicals and essential oils to calm, hydrate, restore and soothe our delicate facial skin.



+ Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients

+ High Potency CBD Extract

+ Organic, Locally Grown Herbs

+ Organic Essential Oils

+ Contains 40 - 50 mg CBD



Suggested Use: Apply a small amount into freshly cleansed skin as needed.



Ingredients: *Simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) seed oil, *Rosa canina (rosehip) seed oil, *Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Argania spinosa (argan) kernel oil, *Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, Daucus carota sativa (carrot) seed oil, *Rubus idaeus (raspberry) seed oil, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Retinol palmitate (Vitamin A), Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract, *Butyrospermum parki (shea) butter, *Calophyllum inophyllum (tamanu) oil, *Boswella carterii (frankincense) oil, *Helichrysum italicum (helicrysum) oil, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, and *Citrus limon (lemon) oil. *Certified organically grown.



For external use only.

Discontinue if irritation occurs.

Please keep product away from heat and sunlight to extend shelf life and preserve the therapeutic beauty of this balm.