About this product

Inesscents Salvation is a topical skin nourishing salve infused with high potency CBD (cannabinoid) CO2 extract made from organically grown hemp. We have blended this revolutionary extract with organic herbal infusions and essential oils to provide optimal results.



+ Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients

+ High Potency CBD Extract

+ Organic, Locally Grown Herbs

+ Organic Essential Oils

+ Contains 130-170mg CBD



Suggested Use: Massage a small amount into desired area as needed.



Ingredients: *Helianthus annus (sunflower) seed oil, *Arnica montana (arnica) whole herb and flower, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Capsicum annum (cayenne), *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Stellaria media (chickweed), *Symphytum officinale (comfrey) root, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Urtica dioica (nettle) leaf, *Achillea millefolium (yarrow) flowers, *Cera flava (beeswax), *Mentha piperita (peppermint) oil, *menthol, *Olea europaea (olive) oil, *Piper nigrum (black pepper) oil, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) CO2 extract, *Boswellia carterii (frankincense) oil, *Origanum majorana (marjoram) oil, *Eugenia caryophyllata (clove) oil and *Helichrysum italicum (helichrysum) oil.



*Certified Organic Ingredient



For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from eyes and mucous membranes. If pregnant, nursing, or under a doctor’s care, consult a physician before use. Discontinue if irritation occurs.