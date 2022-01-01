About this product
Give your facial hair and skin the care it deserves. With this blend of natural oils, allow this cbd beard oil to work its magic, leaving you feeling refreshed.
• 100mg CBD Isolate
• 0.5mg Per Drop
• 1oz / 30mL
• Made from Hemp – Grown and Refined in Colorado
• Natural Ingredients
• 100mg CBD Isolate
• 0.5mg Per Drop
• 1oz / 30mL
• Made from Hemp – Grown and Refined in Colorado
• Natural Ingredients
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!