Infinite Infusions
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Infinite Infusions products
43 products
Resin
Flo OG Live Resin 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 74.35%
CBD 0%
Solvent
The Sauce THCa Dust 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 74.42%
CBD 0%
Resin
24K Live Resin 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 73.39%
CBD 0.05%
Solvent
Golden Goat THCa Dust 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 78.35%
CBD 0%
Wax
Golden Goat Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 58.7%
CBD 0%
Wax
Spec Ops Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 60.63%
CBD 0%
Wax
Sweet Dreams Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 60.29%
CBD 0%
Wax
Honey Banana Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Juicy Fruit Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Chemdawg x Sour Diesel THCa Dust 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 82.99%
CBD 0%
Resin
Cherry Crush Live Resin 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 58.99%
CBD 0%
Wax
Ghost of Lee Roy Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 57.29%
CBD 0.14%
Resin
Pie Face Live Resin 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 67.66%
CBD 0%
Wax
Samoas Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 64.8%
CBD 0%
Wax
Flo OG Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Cherry Crush Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Goji OG Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 67.48%
CBD 0%
Wax
Cherry Crush Wax
by Infinite Infusions
THC 63.44%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Mango Tango THCa Dust 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 85.3%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Jedi Kush THCa Diamond Dust 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 76.24%
CBD 0.02%
Resin
Sunny D Live Resin 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 68.6%
CBD 0%
Wax
Chem Berry D Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Strawberry Glue Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 66.99%
CBD 0%
Wax
True OG Sugar Wax 1g
by Infinite Infusions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
