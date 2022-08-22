USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF!



Destress™ is offered in single serving capsules to conveniently help you calm down and focus. Our essential blend is great for mental stimulation as well as cognitive support. A blend of just the right amount of pure CBD for daytime functionality without the drowsiness, along with:



GABA for increasing functionality throughout the neurotransmitters*



Mucuna for anti inflammatory, neuroprotective, anti-oxidant, anti - microbial properties, and increasing L-Dopa*



Theobromine for lowering blood pressure, reducing bad cholesterol, improving blood flow*



L-Theanine for reducing stress, anxiety, and promoting relaxation*



Matcha Green Tea- for energy, focus, boost of alpha waves in the brain, heart health, immunity boost, mental clarity, calorie burn, and antioxidantal properties, reducing inflammation, and detox. 5



Ashwagandha for reducing stress and anxiety, improving feelings of calmness and well being, improving strength and coordination, improving libido, relieving arthritis symptoms, boosting focus and concentration*



Magnesium for improving bone health, heart health, relieving anxiety, suppressing headaches and some symptoms of premenstrual syndrome*



Made with 100% all natural ingredients. THC Free. Vegan. Gluten Free. Lab Tested.