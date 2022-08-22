About this product
Rest + Recover Extra Strength Sleepade is offered in capsules containing 10mg Melatonin and 25mg CBD to conveniently help you recover from within, by getting great rest when you need it most!
You’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform to its best capacity.
Made with 100% all Natural ingredients.
25mg Pure CBD & 10MG Melatonin Per Capsule
About this brand
Inflamade
Inflamade is a pain relief, anti-inflammation, product line made with pure CBD. We have a Creme, Tonics, and Capsules for precise and versatile dosing. Our products are WADA Drug test safe and lab tested with 0% THC. Free Shipping 50 states. Use code LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off.