About this product
USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF!
Restore tonic is your versitile aid to many aliments. A nightly solution to help you sleep well and recover from within. Offered in Cinnamon and Natural Flavor, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform at top capacity.
The best thing about it is that you can properly dose with our metered droppers. Take 1/2 to 1/4 dropperfull throughout the day for stress and anxiety or pain management without getting tired!
Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. 0% THC and 100% Drug Test Safe. Pure CBD.
All Natural Active Ingredients:
MCT Oil ( Coconut Derrived)
Hemp Extract CBD Oil 750mg
About this brand
Inflamade
Inflamade is a pain relief, anti-inflammation, product line made with pure CBD. We have a Creme, Tonics, and Capsules for precise and versatile dosing. Our products are WADA Drug test safe and lab tested with 0% THC. Free Shipping 50 states. Use code LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off.