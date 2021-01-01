About this product
We would like to keep my pieces as clean as possible. Just rock a regular 90° Oil Reclaimer. Features It can reclaim catcher for oil and wax.
Features
Reclaim Catcher for Oil and Wax
14mm Female Joint
90 Degree 14mm Male Joint
Detachable Silicone Container
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.