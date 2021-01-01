About this product
One-Hitter Bat with Spring Loaded Ash Ejector.
Durable Quality Bat For Smoke Lovers. Conveniently sized for travel, camping, car and pub. It is a wonderful gift for yourself or your friends.
Specs
3 Pack
5.1 inch, easy to carry
Durable Quality Bat For Smoke Lovers. Conveniently sized for travel, camping, car and pub. It is a wonderful gift for yourself or your friends.
Specs
3 Pack
5.1 inch, easy to carry
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.