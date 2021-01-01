About this product
This unbreakable silicone nectar collector with a removable silicone cap is designed for on the go. It heats easy and hits easy, also easy to clean! Put it in your bag or pocket and take it wherever you go. Comes with four color options; choose your favorite color to enjoy your waxes now.
Including:
Silicone Body
Silicone Cap
14mm Nectar Collector Titanium Tip
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.