Looking for some impressive dugout, but don't want to spend too much? This beautiful Wood Dugout with glass one hitter pipe will meet what you need.



Features:

Handcrafted Craftsmanship

Durable and Discreet

Unique magnet design

Enough space to store your goodies

It only 3.5 inch. It is convenient for you to carry in pocket, backpack. Perfect for on the go.

Color: Black Walnut

Items Included:

1 × Wood Storage Box Container

1 × 3" Glass One Hitter