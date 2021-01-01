About this product
Looking for some impressive dugout, but don't want to spend too much? This beautiful Wood Dugout with glass one hitter pipe will meet what you need.
Features:
Handcrafted Craftsmanship
Durable and Discreet
Unique magnet design
Enough space to store your goodies
It only 3.5 inch. It is convenient for you to carry in pocket, backpack. Perfect for on the go.
Color: Black Walnut
Items Included:
1 × Wood Storage Box Container
1 × 3" Glass One Hitter
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.