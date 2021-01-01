About this product
This beautiful Wooden Dugout with glass bat will meet what you need.
Features:
Handcrafted Craftsmanship
Durable and Discreet
Unique magnet design
Enough space to store your goodies
It only 3.5 inch. It is convenient for you to carry in pocket, backpack. Perfect for on the go.
Items Included:
1 × 3" Glass One Hitter
1 × Wood Storage Box Container
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.