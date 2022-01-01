Relaxation is Within Reach!



This water bottle bong is disguised as a standard water bottle but hits like a champ. You can take it with you on any adventure and be hidden in plain sight sip the smoke. It is perfect for wherever you go.



The bottle bong looks like a Nalgene bottle with a water level sign on the side of the bottle and optimal functionality when filled with 400ml of water. After twisting off the cap, a small ceramic bowl inside the lid can hold your dry herbs. The downstream features a showerhead percolator with numerous holes that provide advanced water filtration as you inhale!

If you want to take something inconspicuous with you when you travel, then PILOTDIARY Water Bottle Bong has you covered. Bring your favorite dry herbs, and you’re all set!



Specification:



Height 9"

Length 3.5"

Showerhead Perc

Easy To Clean

Silicone Mouthpiece & Stem

Hidden Bowl Storage