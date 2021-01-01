From waxmaid exquisite headphone case silicone dugout., with lightweight and compact, casual can be used as an outdoor smoking tool. Silicone one hitter dugout pocket-size offers convenience to carry everywhere on the go. No matter for your relatives or friends, it is a wonderful gift choice.



Features：



Easy to Carry: Pocket size offers convenience to carry to everywhere on the go.

Premium Material: Exclusive silicone protection, no worry for quality.

Cute Design: Similiar to ap, satisfying your fashion need.

Great Gift: No matter for your relatives or friends, it is a wonderful gift choice.