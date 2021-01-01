About this product
If you are looking for a grinder with excellent quality at a reasonable price, this SpongeBob grinder satisfies your all needs. The whole piece is crafted with high-quality aluminum, sharp serrations evenly distributed, help different herbs to be fully ground, 4-in-1 compartment helps different herbs split into finest form.
Hope you're a big fan of SpongeBob, this original SpongeBob spoof is designed Perfect fit with your one-of-a-kind.
No herb wasted, sophisticated tight lid designed to holds more herb and grind evenly, no herb spilled even if it is shaken violently.
Features
Size: 2″ D * 1.7″H
4 Parts
Color: Yellow
Includes
1 × 4-Piece SpongeBob Herb Grinder
1 × Pollen Scraper
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.