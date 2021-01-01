About this product
Crafted with high-quality quartz, this terp slurper will last significantly longer than a traditional glass dab nail because of its ability to absorb heat. Fitted for daily use, this terp slurper quartz banger flower marble set is a good helper to upgrade your accessories collection and optimize your dabbing experience.
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.