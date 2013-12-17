About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
$100 OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that packs a strong punch. The name supposedly refers to both its strength and high price when it first started showing up in Hollywood. As a plant, $100 OG tends to produce large dark green buds with few stems. Users report a strong body effect of an indica for pain relief with the more alert, cerebral feeling thanks to its sativa side.
$100 OG effects
Reported by real people like you
332 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
38% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
46% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
31% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
inheal
Inheal develops and manufactures products from various novel cannabinoids. We see the future of the industry to include wider specter of compounds, not only Δ9 THC, but other cannabinoids.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!
