About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.
Purple Panty Dropper effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
41% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
inheal
Inheal develops and manufactures products from various novel cannabinoids. We see the future of the industry to include wider specter of compounds, not only Δ9 THC, but other cannabinoids.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!
