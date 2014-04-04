About this product
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Bred by JinxProof Genetics, Shangri-La crosses parent strains Fudo Myo-o and 9 Pound Hammer to create a 60/40 sativa-dominant strain. Taking its name from the mythical valley utopia, the Shangri-La hybrid is sure to bring you to your own internal paradise. This strain takes you to a peaceful mindset where happiness and relaxation are no strangers. Patients might also choose this strain as an uplifting escape from nausea, stress, and pain. Skunky and sweet in flavor, Shangri-La boasts a garden of different aromas from ripe grape and berry to tropical mango and citrus.
Shangri-La effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!