inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
Shaman is a sativa-dominant strain bred from Purple #1 and Skunk. This stinky, uplifting strain, originally crafted by Dutch Passion, is a welcome complement to patients seeking assistance with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Some also experience moderate psychedelic effects at higher dosages, speaking to the strong heady effects inherent in this stimulating genetic cross.
Shaman effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
21% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Inheal develops and manufactures products from various novel cannabinoids. We see the future of the industry to include wider specter of compounds, not only Δ9 THC, but other cannabinoids.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!
