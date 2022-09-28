Our Pennsylvania-based full spectrum CBD pet tinctures are all natural and are processed from seed to finished oil on our farm in Portage, PA. Our brand new beef flavored pet tincture contains 10mg CBD/ml and over 80 cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids to support natural health and wellness.



POTENTIAL BENEFITS



Helps to calm hyper pets

Reduced inflammation and pain in older pets

Reduce anxiety

Supports a sense of calm and focus



FOR BEST RESULTS



Take 1ml as needed

Store in a cool dry place



INGREDIENTS



Fish oil, Full spectrum hemp oil, Natural beef flavor