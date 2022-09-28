About this product
Our Pennsylvania-based full spectrum CBD pet tinctures are all natural and are processed from seed to finished oil on our farm in Portage, PA. Our brand new beef flavored pet tincture contains 10mg CBD/ml and over 80 cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids to support natural health and wellness.
POTENTIAL BENEFITS
Helps to calm hyper pets
Reduced inflammation and pain in older pets
Reduce anxiety
Supports a sense of calm and focus
FOR BEST RESULTS
Take 1ml as needed
Store in a cool dry place
INGREDIENTS
Fish oil, Full spectrum hemp oil, Natural beef flavor
About this brand
Innovative Extracts
Innovative Extracts is a seed-to-sale, veteran-owned business that creates CBD products from hemp grown on our farm in Portage, PA. Products include CBD tinctures, creams, gummies, and pet products.