Our Pennsylvania-based full spectrum CBD tinctures are all natural and are processed from seed to finished oil on our farm in Portage, PA. Our tinctures contain 33mg CBD/ml and over 80 cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids to support natural health and wellness.



POTENTIAL BENEFITS



Maintaining healthy sleep cycles

Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery

Reduce stress

Supports a sense of calm and focus



FOR BEST RESULTS



Take 1-2ml twice daily

Store in a cool dry place



INGREDIENTS



MCT oil, Full spectrum hemp oil