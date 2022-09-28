About this product
Our Pennsylvania-based full spectrum CBD tinctures are all natural and are processed from seed to finished oil on our farm in Portage, PA. Our tinctures contain 33mg CBD/ml and over 80 cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids to support natural health and wellness.
POTENTIAL BENEFITS
Maintaining healthy sleep cycles
Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery
Reduce stress
Supports a sense of calm and focus
FOR BEST RESULTS
Take 1-2ml twice daily
Store in a cool dry place
INGREDIENTS
MCT oil, Full spectrum hemp oil, Natural flavors
About this brand
Innovative Extracts
Innovative Extracts is a seed-to-sale, veteran-owned business that creates CBD products from hemp grown on our farm in Portage, PA. Products include CBD tinctures, creams, gummies, and pet products.