About this product
Our THC-Free CBD gummies are a great way to start using CBD products to see if they are right for you. Give them a try for some relief and relaxation!
POTENTIAL BENEFITS
Maintaining healthy sleep cycles
Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery
Reduce stress
Supports a sense of calm and focus
FOR BEST RESULTS
Take 1 gummy up to twice daily
Store in a cool dry place
INGREDIENTS
Hemp extract, Corn syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric acid, Natural and artificial flavors, Pectin (derived from fruits), Vegetable oil (coconut, canola) and Carnauba leaf wax (to prevent sticking), FD&C yellow #5, FD&C red #40, FD&C yellow #6, FD&C blue #1.
About this brand
Innovative Extracts
Innovative Extracts is a seed-to-sale, veteran-owned business that creates CBD products from hemp grown on our farm in Portage, PA. Products include CBD tinctures, creams, gummies, and pet products.