Our Pennsylvania-based THC-Free CBD tinctures are all natural and contain the same high-quality CBD found in our full spectrum tinctures, but have 0% THC. Our tinctures contain 33mg CBD/ml and are made from our broad spectrum, THC-free distillate maximizing the benefits of the oil without the THC.



POTENTIAL BENEFITS



Maintaining healthy sleep cycles

Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery

Reduce stress

Supports a sense of calm and focus



FOR BEST RESULTS



Take 1-2ml twice daily

Store in a cool dry place



INGREDIENTS



Broad spectrum CBD oil, MCT oil, Natural flavors