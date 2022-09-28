About this product
Our Pennsylvania-based THC-Free CBD tinctures are all natural and contain the same high-quality CBD found in our full spectrum tinctures, but have 0% THC. Our tinctures contain 33mg CBD/ml and are made from our broad spectrum, THC-free distillate maximizing the benefits of the oil without the THC.
POTENTIAL BENEFITS
Maintaining healthy sleep cycles
Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery
Reduce stress
Supports a sense of calm and focus
FOR BEST RESULTS
Take 1-2ml twice daily
Store in a cool dry place
INGREDIENTS
Broad spectrum CBD oil, MCT oil, Natural flavors
POTENTIAL BENEFITS
Maintaining healthy sleep cycles
Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery
Reduce stress
Supports a sense of calm and focus
FOR BEST RESULTS
Take 1-2ml twice daily
Store in a cool dry place
INGREDIENTS
Broad spectrum CBD oil, MCT oil, Natural flavors
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Innovative Extracts
Innovative Extracts is a seed-to-sale, veteran-owned business that creates CBD products from hemp grown on our farm in Portage, PA. Products include CBD tinctures, creams, gummies, and pet products.