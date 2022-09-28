Our THC-Free, Night Time CBD gummies are packed with 25mg of CBD per gummy and with a total of 30 gummies per container that's 750mg of CBD per bottle! Our Night Time gummies have an added bonus of 5mg of Melatonin per gummy to further aid your sleep and relaxation! Give them a try for a great night's sleep and relaxation!



POTENTIAL BENEFITS



Maintaining healthy sleep cycles

Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery

Reduce stress

Supports a sense of calm and focus



FOR BEST RESULTS



Take 1 gummy up to twice daily

Store in a cool dry place



INGREDIENTS



Hemp extract, Melatonin, Corn syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric acid, Natural and artificial flavors, Pectin (derived from fruits), Vegetable oil (coconut, canola) and Carnauba leaf wax (to prevent sticking), FD&C yellow #5, FD&C red #40, FD&C yellow #6, FD&C blue #1.