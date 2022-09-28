About this product
Our THC-Free, Night Time CBD gummies are packed with 25mg of CBD per gummy and with a total of 30 gummies per container that's 750mg of CBD per bottle! Our Night Time gummies have an added bonus of 5mg of Melatonin per gummy to further aid your sleep and relaxation! Give them a try for a great night's sleep and relaxation!
POTENTIAL BENEFITS
Maintaining healthy sleep cycles
Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery
Reduce stress
Supports a sense of calm and focus
FOR BEST RESULTS
Take 1 gummy up to twice daily
Store in a cool dry place
INGREDIENTS
Hemp extract, Melatonin, Corn syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric acid, Natural and artificial flavors, Pectin (derived from fruits), Vegetable oil (coconut, canola) and Carnauba leaf wax (to prevent sticking), FD&C yellow #5, FD&C red #40, FD&C yellow #6, FD&C blue #1.
About this brand
Innovative Extracts
Innovative Extracts is a seed-to-sale, veteran-owned business that creates CBD products from hemp grown on our farm in Portage, PA. Products include CBD tinctures, creams, gummies, and pet products.